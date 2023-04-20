Aston Martin strengthens its leadership team with 4 new appointments

British luxury sports car brand Aston Martin Lagonda has strengthened its industrial and electrification expertise with the appointment of four new senior positions to support its transformation.

The company has appointed Vincenzo Regazzoni to the newly created position of Chief Industrial Officer, overseeing all manufacturing operations. He was working as an advisor to Aston Martin over recent months, Regazzoni has a wealth of experience in the low volume, ultra-luxury segment, including his most recent position as Chief Manufacturing Officer of Ferrari.

Giorgio Lasagni joins as the Chief Procurement Officer, who will focus on strengthening strategic relationships and will lead Aston Martin’s procurement function and further enhance its supply chain strategy. His career includes roles as Purchasing and Supplier Development Director at Ferrari and Engine Manufacturing Director for Ferrari and Maserati.

The appointments follow Michael Straughan commencing a new senior position as Executive Consultant to the CEO. Utililising his operational experience across the luxury sector, Straughan will focus specifically on further strengthening Aston Martin’s supply chain partnerships as the company enters a highly significant period of new product launches.

As part of its electrification strategy the British ultra-luxury manufacturer has onboarded Paul Thomas to the newly created position of BEV Chief Engineer, responsible for its in-house specialist electrification team. Thomas will hold responsibility for delivering Aston Martin’s BEV platform and future products.

In 2024, Aston Martin will commence delivery of Valhalla, its first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, with its first BEV product targeted for launch in 2025 and a fully electrified sports cars and SUV portfolio by 2030.

Having previously spent 16 years within the company’s engineering function from 1998 to 2014, Thomas returns to Aston Martin with extensive experience in BEV vehicle development, having previously worked in senior engineering and CTO positions at organisations such as Tesla, Rimac and Project 3. He will report to Roberto Fedeli, Group CTO, Aston Martin Lagonda.

Amedeo Felisa, CEO, Aston Martin said “Since becoming CEO I have focused on three clear priorities – people, processes and organisation. Through these appointments we have expanded our world class team with talent and expertise to continue our work to transform manufacturing, drive operational efficiencies and build closer relationships with our supplier partners. I am also delighted to welcome Aston Martin’s first BEV Chief Engineer, as we continue to enhance our in-house powertrain and electrification capabilities. With a firm focus on realising our unique vision for all-electric driving, this appointment marks the latest step in our journey towards delivery of the first BEV Aston Martin, with 2023 seeing our engineering work under Roberto Fedeli move from concept phase to execution.”