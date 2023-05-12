April augurs well for India Auto Inc, PV sales see record performance, and three-wheeler close to pre-Covid levels

The automotive sales in the first month of the new fiscal year usually starts slow, especially when the industry transits to new emission norms resulting in a lot of pre-buy. But for April 2023, the overall automotive sales have started on a positive note indicating a smooth transition to BS6 OBD2 norms.

In April 2023, the overall automotive sales came at 16,65,805 units, which is a growth of 16 percent YoY, but a flat growth compared to March 2023.

In terms of segment-wise performance, the passenger vehicle segment posted its highest-ever sales for the month of April with 331,278 units*, which represents a growth of 13 percent YoY.

The three-wheeler segment saw sales of 42,885 units compared to 20,997 units last year, and compared to the previous month it was a decline of 21 percent.

The two-wheeler segment on the other hand reported a YoY growth of 15 percent with sales of 1.33 million units. In fact, it was the only segment to be in the positive even compared to the previous month clocking an uptick of 4 percent.

Vinod Aggarwal, President, SIAM said, “All the segments viz. passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers have posted growth in April 2023, compared to April 2022, which clearly indicates that industry has been able to transit very smoothly to BS6 Phase 2 Emission Norms from April 1, 2023. As we gradually get into the monsoon season, among other factors, good rainfall can also help the Auto Industry sustain its growth.”

Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said “Sales of passenger vehicles of April 2023 has been the highest ever in April, returning a growth of 12.9 percent, compared to April 2022. Two-wheelers also posted a growth of 15.1 percent in April 2023, compared to last year. Domestic sales of three-wheelers in April 2023 have reached nearer to the pre-covid levels for the month of April.”

*Including Tata Motors