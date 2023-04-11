Apollo Tyres showcases PV tyre made with 75% sustainable materials

Apollo Tyres, one of the leading tyre manufacturers is working heavily to reduce its carbon footprint and has now showcased passenger vehicle tyres made with 75 percent sustainable materials.

This comes after the company had showcased agri tyres made with sustainable materials earlier in February.

The tyre maker says the newly developed range contains 75 percent sustainable materials comprising many featured compounding ingredients in different components of the tyres, including bio-based and recycled materials.

The sustainable natural rubber, used in these tyres, have been sourced from suppliers who have public commitments to sourcing and/or traceable to specific plantations, in accordance with its sustainable natural rubber policy.

P K Mohamed, Chief Advisor, R&D, Apollo Tyres said “We are confident about the performance of these tyres developed using 75 percent sustainable materials and have cleared regulatory performance requirements. These tyres will now undergo extensive road evaluation under typical operating conditions. This development is aligned with the sustainability journey of Apollo Tyres and the goal of achieving the 40 percent sustainable material target by 2030, and of being carbon neutral by 2050.”

The high performance electric passenger vehicle tyres (Apollo Amperion) and ultra-high performance (Apollo Aspire 4G+) passenger vehicle tyres were manufactured at the company’s Andhra Pradesh plant.