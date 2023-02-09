Apollo Tyres oils its supply chains with Oracle tech

Modern enterprise technology from Oracle is meeting Apollo Tyres’ needs for automating operations and improving visibility, while also meeting its twin objectives of increased uptime and cost savings. At the centre is Oracle Transportation Management, the cloud-based application that ensures high reliability, scalability, and security while being less expensive than implementing an on-premises system. It integrates with the company’s existing track-and-trace solution, which is key to providing supply chain visibility to all stakeholders.

“Oracle Cloud provides real-time operational visibility across our supply chain and allows managers to quickly act on opportunities and resolve critical customer issues, if any,” says Satish Sharma, president, APMEA, Apollo Tyres. Meanwhile, using Oracle Transportation Management to automate processes, Apollo Tyres’ finance team has increased productivity and reduced time to process freight expenses by 20%. It has eliminated multiple rounds of audit checks and clerical work related to its freight settlement and auditing processes. The company has experienced a big jump in productivity and drastically reduced the number of errors.

Oracle’s systems help in electronic tendering and recording various events of truck loading while supporting freight auditing and payments to logistics service providers. “Oracle Cloud has given us scale, security, and uptime. It has given us the flexibility to seamlessly manage our business without any disruptions, even when we are expanding rapidly,” says Sharma.

Adapting to changes.

Recently, the enterprise software firm announced new updates to Oracle Transportation Management and Oracle Global Trade Management, part of Oracle Cloud SCM, to help customers reduce costs, improve accuracy, automate regulatory compliance, and enhance logistics flexibility. “As an increasing number of Indian businesses expand overseas, the ability to respond quickly to changing demand, supply and market conditions can be a huge competitive advantage. With the new logistics capabilities in Oracle Transportation Management and Oracle Global Trade Management supply chain professionals will gain real-time insights across the entire supply network to make critical business decisions and respond to any global change with confidence,” said Kaushik Mitra, senior director, Cloud ERP, Oracle India.

Logistics companies are overwhelmed with a recent buildup of port and shipping delays, fluctuating fuel costs, and evolving trade regulations while also being at the forefront of efforts to reduce carbon emissions of goods in transit. Organisations that don’t have flexible and responsive logistics processes in place often end up passing these delays and costs to their customers.

New logistics capabilities

Oracle’s new logistics capabilities are designed to get global supply chains moving, says Mitra. New features help customers reduce costs, improve accuracy, automate regulatory compliance, and enhance flexibility. Take for instance, Enhanced Workbenches; this allows users to combine data from multiple sources into a single view to streamline operations and enhance decision making. New templates for driver management, dock scheduling, work assignments, shipment, spot bids, and restricted party screening enable users to manage specific logistics processes more efficiently.

Then, there is the new Oracle Transportation Management mobile app; this enables customers to send assignments to drivers, capture arrival and departure events, and communicate in-transit status and location information. The highly configurable and intuitive app synchronises offline app data and allows users to execute tasks efficiently no matter where they are.

Put simply, with advanced technology from Oracle, organisations can rapidly adapt to changes in their supply chain and logistics network. And, Apollo Tyres is showing the way forward.