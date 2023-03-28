Alps Alpine, Tata Elxsi ink long-term strategic agreement to specialise advanced tech for CASE, to set-up Global Engineering Centre in India

Tata Elxsi, a leading design and technology services company, has been chosen by Japan’s Alps Alpine, a manufacturer of electrical components and in-vehicle information systems, to establish a Global Engineering Centre (GEC) at its campus in Thiruvananthapuram.

The GEC will focus on software-led innovation and engineering to support Alps Alpine’s vision for future mobility. The design and engineering teams will focus on developing next-gen digital technologies for connected infotainment, body electronics, sensing and communication technologies, AUTOSAR, platform development, and cybersecurity, and support Alps Alpine in its strategic goals of global market expansion.

The partners say the facility will focus specialisation for the CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric) megatrend.

Hideo Izumi, CTO, Alps Alpine said, “We are pleased to strengthen our relationship with Tata Elxsi as the key design and technology partner. The Global Engineering Center with Tata Elxsi is key to Alps Alpine’s growth strategy. Tata Elxsi, with its integrated design and technology services, is our partner of choice for developing the right, unique, and green solutions and accelerating the growing vehicle software development sectors.”

Manoj Raghavan, MD & CEO, Tata Elxsi said, “Today, mobility is all about experiences. As the world adopts connected, autonomous and electric mobility, automotive companies are looking for innovation in technology and software to provide exceptional consumer experiences and drive future mobility initiatives.”