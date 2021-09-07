Alparslan Kutukcuoglu joins eBikeGo as International Business Director

Alparslan Kutukcuoglu has been appointed as the International Business Director and a member of the Supervisory Board at eBikeGo.

By:September 7, 2021 2:57 PM
eBikeGo, an electric two-wheeler mobility platform has announced that they will be having Alparslan Kutukcuoglu on board as the International Business Director and a member of the Supervisory Board. Alparslan was previously holding the position of Chairman of the Board in Mungo Befestigungstechnik Ag. He has been an early investor in eBikeGo and will now be focusing on devoting all efforts towards the company.

eBikeGo is currently present across 7 cities in India and is providing last-mile delivery options. The company has an ambitious goal of being active in 100 cities across the country and having a fleet of about 2 lakh bikes. The company also launched the Rugged electric scooter last month. It comes in two variants and has a starting price of Rs 79,999. The moto-scooter can achieve a top speed of 70kmph and has a range of 160km on a single charge.

eBikeGo recently launched the Rugged moto-scooter

“Mr. Alparslan is a valuable addition to our leadership team and will bring worldwide appeal and unique business ideas to our industry. The business and expansion elements will be completely redesigned as the global transitions to electric vehicles. Alparslan’s management skills and experience of business development will be beneficial in bringing innovative form factors to consumers. I look forward to our association with him to build the most iconic range of EVs and transform the Indian mobility sector” said Irfan Khan, founder & CEO of eBikeGo.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new position, Alparslan stated “I am looking forward to my work at eBikeGo and the opportunity to head a team that will focus on business development, expansion, and bring cutting-edge electric vehicles to the Indian EV market. I’m ecstatic to be a member of eBikeGo as it continues on its way to being a market leader in mobility solutions in India.”

