ALD Automotive completes acquisition of LeasePlan

French fleet managing and car leasing major ALD Automotive has completed the acquisition of LeasePlan, one of the world’s leading fleet management and mobility companies, from a consortium led by TDR Capital.

This acquisition it says represents a step-change that positions the combined group as the leading global sustainable mobility player with total fleet of 3.3 million vehicles managed worldwide. By joining forces, ALD Automotive and LeasePlan will lead the way to net zero and further shape the digital transformation of the industry. The combined entity will leverage on scale and complementary capabilities to strengthen its competitiveness and deliver sustained growth.

Following the completion of this acquisition, ALD Automotive and LeasePlan in India will begin the process of integrating into one company, subject to regulatory approval.

To lead strategic development of the combined entity in India, Tim Albertsen, CEO, ALD Automotive | LeasePlan, has appointed Suvajit Karmakar, previously General Manager of ALD Automotive in India, as Country MD and Asia Sub-regional Director, overseeing business activities for the Group in Malaysia and Thailand. This appointment is effective immediately.

Karmakar had joined ALD Automotive India in as Country Head – Sales Marketing and was elevated to the position of the CEO & Whole Time Director of the Company in January 2013. Prior to joining ALD Automotive, he has worked with organisations including ICICI Bank, Whirlpool of India and Philips India (Consumer Electronics division). He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science and a Masters in Business Administration.