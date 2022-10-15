Airtel launches IoT solution for GPS tracking of vehicles

Bharti Airtel on Friday launched an ‘Always On’ IoT connectivity solution which will help in vehicle tracking through GPS.

Using the IoT solution, emergency vehicles such as ambulances and other passenger vehicles can stay connected through different mobile network operators, thereby ensuring continuous tracking and safety.

The feature, which uses electronic SIM (eSIM) to connect an IoT device to network, is in line with the road ministry’s mandatory requirements related to connectivity and GPS tracking capabilities for devices.

As per the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI)’s AIS-140 standard, all passenger-carrying buses, private fleets, and other public transport vehicles needs to be connected for tracking, safety, and security purposes.

“We believe this is the next big opportunity in the IoT segment. Our strengths in the network, modern and GSMA (Global System for Mobile Communications Association) compliant platform offering real-time access to data and flexibility to integrate the solution with custom APIs will make Airtel Business stand out in the market,” a release by the company quoted Ajay Chitkara, director and CEO of Airtel Business, as saying.

The company aims to acquire market leadership in machine-to-machine IoT space in the next few years, it said.

Airtel has been continuously focusing on its IoT business with about 12 million connections. A recent report by market research company Frost and Sulivan said the company is currently a market leader in the cellular IoT solutions with over 49% market share. Cellular IoT solutions enable connectivity between a smartphone and other physical devices such as audio speakers, earbuds, etc.

The company supports a range of vertical specific solutions like industrial asset monitoring, smart metering and vehicle telematics, it said. Currently, Bharti Airtel counts MG Motor, Pine Labs, Paytm, Kent, Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation and Odisha Power Transmission, among some customers of its enterprise IoT solutions.

Industries such as logistics, healthcare, and automobile will be the biggest drivers of machine-to-machine based IoT solutions in the country, according to the report.