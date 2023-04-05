After a stint of around a decade, Lumax Group CEO Vineet Sahni tenders resignation

Vineet Sahni has tendered his resignation as the Senior Executive Director, Whole-Time Director and Chief Executive Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Lumax DK Jain Group “due to personal commitments” said the company in an exchange filing.

He joined the Lumax Group in May 2013 as the CEO for Lumax Industries, from Tier 1 supplier Varroc Lighting Systems where he held the position of Director.

Sahni has been associated with the Indian auto component industry for more than two decades, including having a 10-year stint with Minda Industries till 2011.

Just a few days back Lumax Industries accepted the resignation of Shruti Kant Rustagi from the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) consequent upon his transfer to Group Corporate Materials Function. In the same announcement, Ravi Teltia was appointed as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer with effect from April 1, 2023.