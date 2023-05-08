Aditya Jairaj appointed Deputy MD of Stellantis India, will lead Jeep operations too

European auto major Stellantis Group is further strengthening its India operations. The company has appointed Aditya Jairaj as the new Deputy MD of Stellantis India, effective May 4. He will also lead the Jeep brand’s operations in the country.

Jairaj has more than 17 years of experience in the automotive sector. Prior to joining Stellantis, he served as the Head, EV Strategy and Transformation for Nissan. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Visvesvaraya Technological University; a master’s degree in engineering business management from the University of Warwick; and an MBA from Northwestern University – Kellogg School of Management.

Roland Bouchara, CEO & Managing Director, Stellantis India said: “Aditya brings a proven track record of value creation and has the experience and managerial skills which will strengthen our operations and help the company contribute to Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 plans for India and the region”.

“The India strategy is a key pillar for the group as an important element of localisation efforts in the region and transforming the mobility landscape in India through our two-pronged brand approach,” added Bouchara.