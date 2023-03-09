ACMA commits to Global right to repair movement for vehicles

The Automotive Components Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) has joined other global association leaders to support the critical global right-to-repair movement by signing the new right-to-repair position statement.

The statement enumerates the core beliefs of the movement and the objectives and intended outcomes of right to repair legislation. Importantly, the document sets forth 10 best practice principles for developing a framework for right-to-repair legislation that any supporting country can use and adapt to their needs.

Globally, the automotive aftermarket keeps 1.5 billion vehicles on the road while contributing $1.8 trillion (Rs 14,844,600 crore) to the global economy. After vehicles exit their warranty period, independent repair shops perform 70 percent of repairs. This industry and the consumer choice that it creates is being threatened by automotive manufacturers that block access to wirelessly transmitted vehicle repair and maintenance data.

Without the convenience and choice of independent parts and repair, especially in suburban and rural communities, consumers will have limited access to affordable vehicle service and repair. These restrictions can have catastrophic effects on local economies and the well-being and safety of millions that rely on vehicle transportation daily.

ACMA estimates that the aftermarket segment in India contributes $10.1 billion (Rs 83,295 crore) to the economy and is one of the fastest growing segments of the auto components Industry.

Vinnie Mehta, Director General, ACMA said, “ACMA has joined this global movement to express solidarity with other international like-minded associations across automotive nations for unshackling the aftermarket. Further, it is very heartening that the Ministry of Consumer Affair, Food & Public Distribution, government of India has already taken the initiative of creating a framework for Right to Repair.”

“The products to be covered under this regulation will include automotive products as well. It is also pertinent to note that a significant proportion of the automotive aftermarket in India is serviced by unorganised players. A legislation such as Right to Repair will unleash the aftermarket in India and help it evolve into an organised sector. Globally the size of the aftermarket is as large as the OEM supply, however in India it is just 18 percent of the overall $56.5 billion (Rs 465,955 crore) auto components market.”

It is important to note that both Australia and South Africa have successfully retained their drivers’ right to repair their vehicles. These countries are a model for similar legislation in other countries that levels the playing field and keeps the consumer at the heart of decision-making across the transportation ecosystem.

Representational image courtesy:

Kate Ibragimova/Unsplash