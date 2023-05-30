Accenture inducts over 200 EVs for employee transportation in India

Accenture, a leading IT services and consulting firm has inducted over 200 electric vehicles in its fleet in India. This it says is part of its commitment to environmental sustainability and will enable climate-smart travel options for its people across four locations—Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and the National Capital Region.

The initiative is aligned to Accenture’s global commitment to drive tangible environmental change and run sustainable operations, including achieving net-zero emissions by the end of 2025, moving to zero waste, and planning for water risk.

Ajay Vij, Country MD, Accenture in India said, “We embed sustainability into everything we do, with everyone we work with, creating both business value and sustainable impact. The introduction of electric vehicles in our fleet will enable climate-smart travel options for our people in India and further our commitment towards running sustainable business operations and meeting our net zero emissions goal.”

As of 2022, the company says it has already achieved a renewable electricity mix of over 99 percent in its offices and reused or recycled 100 percent of its e-waste relating to computers and workstations in India. It is also working with its clients across the world embrace sustainability as a competitive advantage and undertakes applied research in emerging technologies to solve sustainability challenges.