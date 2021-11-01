Indians still wait for discounts to buy vehicles: Grant Thornton Bharat Auto Survey

A recent survey conducted by Grant Thornton revealed that 6 in 10 Indians wait for discounts before buying a new car. The survey affirms that the purchasing sentiment of Indian consumers is optimistic, and COVID-19 has not dampened the demand for new vehicles.

As per a survey – Grant Thornton Bharat Auto Survey – 6 out of 10 Indians lookout for discounts before buying a new vehicle. It further shows that as many as 87% of respondents expect discounts to be given this festive season. At least half of them agreed that they may be willing to exceed their budget if they get heavy discounts on high-end models. 94% of buyers would also check multiple dealerships and look for better and more competitive discounts.

“Festive discounts are among the prime determinants of vehicle sales performance in India. Even though most consumers may delay their purchase until next year, lucrative discounts and deals may inspire them to buy vehicles this year. Given the value-focused Indian consumer, OEMs and dealers may offer discounts on value-added services such as extended warranty and add-on’s but may remain reluctant in offering full-fledged discounts for their flagship models,” says Saket Mehra, Partner and Auto Sector Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat.

Among passenger vehicles, the trend of utility vehicle (UV) preference over sedans persists this year as 51% of respondents expect to buy the former. Furthermore, according to the survey, India’s readiness for electric vehicles (EVs) adoption has also seen a boost. Around 21% of respondents indicated their willingness to buy EVs and at the same time, 24% said they would prefer buying a hybrid vehicle.

“From EVs and alternative fuel options, Indian consumers now seem ready to embrace the paradigm shift to e-mobility. They are overcoming their hesitation and prefer sustainable and environment-friendly solutions,” says Mehra.

The survey results also revealed a shift in the preferred mode of transportation. While two years ago, car-sharing services were hailed as a popular and economic mode of transportation, today their prevalence has become limited. 50% of respondents are willing to buy a new vehicle for personal commuting. The survey also reflected on consumers’ preference for opting for a subscription model for personal commuting. Among respondents, 56% said they would opt for a vehicle subscription model, as it saves them money.

