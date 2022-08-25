India well poised to drive connected mobility tech say experts at FE Connected Mobility Summit 2022

The automotive industry globally is working on the CASE megatrend (Connected, Autonomous, Electric and Shared) in varying degrees. The Indian automotive industry too is working on the megatrends.

It is no secret that connected technology is going to play a disruptive and important role in the future of mobility. And The Financial Express Connected Mobility Summit 2022 brought the topic to the centrestage. The day-long event hosted on August 25, in Bangalore saw participation from industry champions who came together to discuss, debate, and share their views on the current and future opportunities around Connected technologies.

A panel discussion on the topic of ‘Connected vehicles: The future of transportation saw industry leaders deliberate on the various aspects of the connected ecosystem.

The star-studded panel included – Tarun Aggarwal, Executive Director – Engineering (ERDEXEV), Maruti Suzuki India; Anantha Krishnan, VP – Smart Cockpit Stellantis; Pradeep R, Chief Enterprise Architect & Business Owner – Mobility Solutions, Bosch India; Praveen Mysore, Technical Director, Dassault Systemes India; Vinod Boggarapu, VP – IOT Revenue & Strategic Partnership, Vodafone Idea. The session was moderated by Ashim Sharma, Senior Partner & Group Head, NRI Consulting & Solutions.

The discussion revolved around the opportunities and challenges for the growth of connected mobility. It touched upon the need for automotive companies to rethink on how to attract, retain and reskill staff.

Maruti Suzuki India’s Tarun Aggarwal said, “Connected tech opens more avenues with more services. We started our connected tech journey this year. Connected services need to be India-centric. Ensuring the right local services at an affordable price will be the key in the growing connected ecosystem.”

Pradeep R of Bosch too agreed and said that “As a country, we are the most prepared when it comes to mobility disruption. Our Indian DNA of sharing translates into mobility. But for that, we cannot give the lethargic experience. We need to eliminate these frictional points. How we create interoperability between brands and services.”

In fact, Pradeep R outlined the key tenets of connectivity –

Connect everything – brands should talk to each other

Connect everywhere – all kinds of networks

Stay connected – manage scalability

Connected for life – has to last the life of the vehicle

Praveen Mysore of Dassault Systemes pointed out that India is well poised to adopt connected mobility, “but we have to see the use cases that are specific to India.”

“We have to encourage people to go beyond their domain expertise, we need a learning culture that helps this,” concluded Krishnan of Stellantis.

The event is co-powered by Dassault Systemes and supported by Associate Partner Vodafone Idea and Supporting Partner, Qualcomm.