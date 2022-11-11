India is the largest market for Skoda outside Europe, bigger than China

Skoda Auto India has had a dream run this calendar year by managing to clock sales of 44,500 units and is looking to surpass the 50,000 mark by the end of 2022. With such numbers, India has now become Skoda’s third-biggest market in the world after Germany and the Czech Republic, and the largest outside Europe. A brand that was once fighting for survival in India has now managed to turn its fortunes around thanks to its made-in-India vehicles, the Kushaq and the Slavia. We spoke to Petr Solc, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, who recently took the helm, and sheds light on Skoda being focused on the SUV portfolio especially the compact segment and EV options.

With India now becoming the biggest market outside Europe, was this a surprise for Skoda Auto?

No, not a surprise as it was always our intention to make India big. In terms of ranking, India is the third biggest market for Skoda. As you say, it is the biggest out of Europe, because at the moment China is not so prominent. We are very happy with the progress seen in the Indian market.

India is currently undergoing the electrification process in the automotive sector. What are Skoda’s EV plans for India?

Electrification is an exciting transformation whether one likes it or not. I was responsible for bringing it to northern Europe. This electrification wave started a couple of years ago in Norway. So benefits were available for both the end customers and the companies. Currently, 60 percent of new car registrations in Norway are EVs. We are thinking of penetrating the EV market in India in the foreseeable future.

We are looking at Enyaq, which is available in our portfolio in Europe. Currently, Enyaq is exported to two countries outside Europe, Israel and New Zealand, and we are targeting India to be the next market.

Skoda’s RS brand has seen decent success in India. Are there any plans of bringing it back to India?

Everything depends on the demand. We are not saying no to any opportunities and we will explore all the options. If there is space and if it makes commercial sense then we shall take a look. I remember we had brought the special edition of the Octavia RS to India and it tasted some success. We are open to bringing in some special edition vehicles. If we also get good traction on EVs and can manufacture the components then we can also think about a fully localized electric vehicle in the future.

For the last couple of years whatever decisions Skoda has taken have turned out to be a masterstroke starting from only selling petrol vehicles, India 2.0 project and then managing to hit the 95 percent local content level. What’s next for Skoda?

In the last ten months, Skoda has achieved 44,500 sales, which is an all-time high for the company. We still have two months to go and our ambition is to cross the 50,000 mark. This helps us double our sales when compared to the previous years. Marking Kushaq’s one year, we will also be launching a special Anniversary Edition, which is only the beginning as we will introduce more special editions. We are

exploring different segments and keeping an eye on which ones are increasing, and what is the right strategy for both internal combustion engine (ICE) models and EVs.

With many automobile manufacturers introducing electric vehicles, how do you think an OEM can help develop and expand the infrastructure?

As a manufacturer, we are more visible in the market and are discussing with various startup companies how we can develop the infrastructure and set up touch points in the Skoda network to meet the demands of our customers. By setting up charging stations, we can also bundle it with startup companies.

What is the situation of the semiconductor chip shortage and how is Skoda India dealing with it?

The shortage of semiconductors affected us earlier this year, but now with the supply back, we are seeing a lot of improvement from our end. We might also be in a better situation as Skoda is highly localized in India.

I believe you’ve played ice hockey for 20 years, but that’s not a viable sport in India. So, what other sport do you plan to take up that will help you de-stress and unwind?

We are very lucky to be in the mountains and as I enjoy travelling this is the right place to be. Along with my focus on the business, I look forward to exploring new places, and sports and doing some test drives.