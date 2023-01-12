India is Skoda’s third largest market in 2022, plans three new electric offerings by 2026

India has emerged as the third largest market for the Czech carmaker, Skoda with sales of 51,900 cars of the total 731,300 vehicles sold globally in 2022. Deliveries in Indian market has more than doubled (+128% year on year) while Škoda Auto continues its international expansion and is about to enter the Vietnamese market.

The company’s newer models like the Skoda Slavia sedan and the Kushaq mid-size SUV helped it to boost its sales in India.

Despite the challenges faced by the automotive industry in the past year, including the ongoing semiconductor shortage, the war in Ukraine, supply chain issues, rising energy and raw material prices and continuing geopolitical uncertainty, the company claims to be maintaining a high order backlog. The company is also planning three new all-electric models by 2026.

The Enyaq iV sales increased 20 percent highlighting the success of Škoda’s recently launched electric offerings. In addition, Škoda’s SUVs Kamiq and Kodiaq were among the other popular models globally in 2022.

Klaus Zellmer, Škoda Auto CEO pointed out that “With the acceleration of our e-offensive, we’re well positioned for the upcoming years and will continue to strengthen the Czech Republic as a key automotive and e-mobility hub. The market situation will remain tense in 2023, but we’re cautiously optimistic that the situation will improve in the coming months.”

Martin Jahn, Škoda Auto Board Member for Sales and Marketing, added that “The models we launched in 2022 are receiving a lot of interest from customers. The new Fabia Monte Carlo has had a good start, and the all-electric Enyaq iV continues to enjoy a significant increase in popularity. We accomplished all these achievements despite the coronavirus pandemic, the semiconductor shortage and the war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, the work on our e-offensive is in full swing. We’ll be launching three new all-electric models as early as 2026, with more to follow.”