India Inc mourns untimely demise of Vikram Kirloskar

“It’s that everyday effort and dedication that materialises into something truly magnificent,” said Vikram Kirloskar, Vice-Chairman Toyota Kirloskar Motor in one of his tweets earlier this year.

Known for his sharp but compassionate nature the industry stalwart breathed his last breath on November 29, leaving behind not just a legacy, but warm thoughts cutting across party, industry and geographies.

In a series of tweets, Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, said, “It is difficult to believe that he has left us suddenly. Vikram ji was a tall statesman who’ll always be remembered for steering the transformation of the auto industry in India. His efforts have tremendously helped Bharat to move towards cleaner and greener fuels. This is a deep personal loss to me.”

Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industry Dr Murugesh R. Nirani expressed shock at Vikram Kirloskar’s demise and said “he cannot think of the Indian automotive industry without the industrialist.”

The Ambassador of Japan to India, Suzuki Hiroshi tweeted” He was an outstanding leader in CII and strengthened the friendship between Japan and India through TKM. We express our sincere condolences.”

Vinod Aggarwal, President, SIAM and MD & CEO, VECV said, “He contributed immensely to the growth of the Indian auto industry and emphasised on the need for making India a robust auto manufacturing hub.”

Sunjay Kapur, President, Automotive Components Manufacturers Association (ACMA) and Chairman, Sona Comstar tweeted, “Wherever you are, whatever you do, a little bit of each of us will forever be with you. Rest in peace, Vikram.”

ACMA India tweeted “A passionate engineer, an amazing leader, a true friend of the auto components sector and above all a great human being, he will be dearly missed.”

Sanjiv Bajaj, President, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), said, “A leader of Indian industry, Vikram impressed all with his commitment and dedication to always making it a force for good. As President of CII and at other times, he led many impactful initiatives across manufacturing competitiveness, internationalisation and green economy. His legacy will continue to guide CII and Indian industry long into the future.”

Dr Anish Shah, President, Mahindra & Mahindra said, “He was a pioneer of the Indian automotive industry. My heartfelt condolences to his family on behalf of all our associates at the Mahindra Group.”

Uday Kotak, CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “He had world class vision to bring the best to India. A clear mind and a great heart.”

Naveen Jindal, Chairman Jindal Steel tweeted, “He leaves behind a rich legacy and will always be remembered for his contributions to nation building.”