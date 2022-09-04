India Inc mourns Cyrus Mistry’s untimely demise

India Inc is mourning the untimely demise of former Tata group chairman Cyrus Mistry. He died in a road accident while traveling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai on Sunday. The accident took place on the Mumbai Ahmedabad National Highway.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran in a statement said, “”I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Mr Cyrus Mistry. He had a passion for life and it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age.”



He further said, “My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these difficult times.”

Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari tweeted his condolences, “Deeply saddened to know about the unfortunate demise of Ex-Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry Ji in a road accident near Palghar, Maharashtra. Sincerest condolences to his family members. May he Rest In Peace. Om Shanti.”

Deeply saddened to know about the unfortunate demise of Ex-Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry Ji in a road accident near Palghar, Maharashtra.



Sincerest condolences to his family members.



May he Rest In Peace.



Om Shanti. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 4, 2022

Conveying his condolence, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted, “Hard to digest this news. I got to know Cyrus well during his all-too-brief tenure as the head of the House of Tata. I was convinced he was destined for greatness. If life had other plans for him, so be it, but life itself should not have been snatched away from him. Om Shanti.”

Hard to digest this news. I got to know Cyrus well during his all-too-brief tenure as the head of the House of Tata. I was convinced he was destined for greatness. If life had other plans for him, so be it, but life itself should not have been snatched away from him. Om Shanti 🙏🏽 https://t.co/lOu37Vs8U1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 4, 2022

The BPCL CMD too conveyed his prayers for the departed, “Deeply shocked and saddened by the passing away of Former TATA Sons Chairman Shri Cyrus Mistry in a road accident. Just last month we met him in our corporate office. May his soul rest in peace.”

Deeply shocked and saddened by the passing away of Former TATA Sons Chairman Shri Cyrus Mistry in a road accident. Just last month we met him in our corporate office. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/ktRtGLTUJo — CMD BPCL (@cmdbpcl) September 4, 2022

He was the son of construction major Shapoorji Pallonji group’s owner Pallonji Mistry, who died in June this year at the age of 93 years. Cyrus Mistry was the managing director of Shapoorji Pallonji Group before joining Tata Group.

Mistry had joined Tata Group in 2006 as a director and later in 2012, replaced Ratan Tata as executive chairman after the latter stepped down at the age of 75. However, in October 2016, Mistry was ousted as Tata Sons Chairman.