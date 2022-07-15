The Union government’s vision of becoming a Gas-based economy has been a welcoming idea amongst the automobile manufacturers.

In unison with the broader vision of achieving carbon neutrality and becoming a sustainable-mobility-solutions-driven country, the automobile industry is well tuned to the tone and is dedicated to working on ways to manufacture factory-fitted CNG vehicles. This would not only help reduce the harmful pollution levels but also reduce the oil import burden on the country.

Going one step ahead the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) extended their gratitude towards the same. SIAM congratulated the government on behalf of the entire automobile fraternity at the same time outstretching their support for the expansion and adoption of CNG as a transport fuel.

Keeping up the moment, Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, recently inaugurated 166 CNG stations. The minister applauded auto manufacturers at the Shastri Bhawan for displaying the CNG vehicles. This comes as part – II of the already taken initiative. The FY2021-22 marked the highest ever figure of 1,332 CNG stations in the country.

Since the announcement of India’s decarbonisation foresight at COP 26 at Glasgow, the automobile industry has been continuously contributing to achieving the goal. In sync with the commitment, the sector has been making significant investments in resource allocation and R&D as well as the localisation of the tech components.

Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said, “It is commendable to have a collaborative approach of the government and industry for fostering and nurturing the national goals of reducing oil import and cleaner environment. Automobile Industry is committed to complementing and supporting the government’s efforts of promoting CNG and expanding the network, by continuously increasing volume and expanding the product portfolio of CNG vehicles.”

“Also, over the last few months, there has been a major challenge regarding an exponential increase in CNG prices. The industry is keenly looking forward to the right kind of interventions and support from the government for moderating the CNG prices for the benefit of the society, economy, and country’s environment for overall achieving sustainable mobility and SDG 2030,” he added.

The collective efforts of the government, industry and R&D institutions can definitely go a long way in positioning gas-based mobility as the apt option to achieve sustainable mobility altogether.