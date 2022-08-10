IIM Bangalore partners Acumen supporting startups toward sustainability

NSRCEL, the innovation and entrepreneurship hub of IIM Bangalore has partnered with Acumen. Acumen is a global non-profit organisation that is changing the way the world tackles poverty by investing in sustainable businesses, leaders, and ideas.

Acumen Academy is the educational arm of Acumen, that provides practical tools and resources to the community of social innovators and builders. Together, they launched their first “Green Growth Accelerator” in July, a 4-month program with NSRCEL serving as the knowledge partner.

The program intends to provide entrepreneurs with the much-needed leadership and business skills to promote equitable economic growth in India through the application of dignified work, climate mitigation, and circular economy principles.

While Acumen Academy is delivering core modules, NSRCEL will facilitate workshops, and mentoring engagements and support the delivery of the demo day.

“Innovations in waste to value productions, waste management, and other business models in the circular economy are difficult to scale. Problems in this segment need a large consortium of partners including government, corporates, and R&D institutes. NSRCEL and Acumen partnering with each other is the first step in building such a consortium, which would benefit startups in this space. For NSRCEL’s Social Entrepreneurship Incubation Programs specifically, as we diversify into for-profit social businesses, it is a great opportunity to collaborate and learn from a leader like Acumen. We look forward to nurturing the ecosystem together, “ says Anand Sri Ganesh, COO, NSRCEL – IIM Bangalore.

The IIM hub brings together startups, industry mentors, eminent academicians from its parent institution Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, and researchers who thrive on continuous interaction of theory and practice. With programs specifically catering to entrepreneurs with profit ventures and social ventures, also student and women entrepreneurs, NSRCEL offers its support to various players in the startup ecosystem.

While Acumen Academy’s mission is to unleash a new generation of social innovators and leaders with the character and competence to build a more just, inclusive, and sustainable world. Blending the best of online and offline learning, they offer practical tools, practices, resources, and a supportive community to achieve positive social change.

