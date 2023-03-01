IIIT-Delhi installs EV charging points to promote clean mobility

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) has installed electric vehicle (EV) charging points on its campus. The installation is part of our ongoing efforts to promote sustainable and eco-friendly practices and reduce carbon emissions.

The installation of the EV charging points on the campus will allow the Institute community, including students, faculty members, staff, and visitors, to charge their electric vehicles. The charging stations are located in an easily accessible location on campus.

Prof. Ranjan Bose, Director, IIIT-Delhi, said, “This initiative is a big step towards promoting sustainable transportation and reducing our carbon footprint and shows our commitment to support the transition to electric mobility in the country.”

The charging stations are compatible with most electric vehicles and can be used at a nominal charge. The Institute is confident that this addition to the campus will encourage the use of electric vehicles and contribute towards a cleaner environment, and also encourage more stakeholders to adopt electric vehicles.