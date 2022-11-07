iGowise Mobility all set to launch e-Bike, Trigo BX4

Bengaluru-based Electric vehicle startup, iGowise Mobility is gearing up for pre-launch of its two-wheeler EV – Trigo BX4 – for the Indian market by January 26, 2023.

Trigo BX4 comes in three different variants while maintaining the same battery size and range. The starting price for Trigo BX4 is expected to be between 1.1 to 1.2 lakh. Featuring a 145 km real-world range, the Trigo offers a peak torque of 180 Nm and a top speed of 75 kmph, as per the company.

The company said the Trigo BX4 is designed to bridge the gap between a car’s comfort and safety and a two-wheeler’s convenience and ease of parking.

Sravan Appana, CEO of iGowise Mobility said , “Trigo BX4 is a smart SUV truly made for Bharat. Our product is conceptualised, designed, and built in India by Indian engineers, keeping in mind the Indian road conditions & the Indians usage patterns.”

The SUV Ebike is claimed to have features like self-stabilisation at low-speeds and intelligent auto-swivelling at high-speeds for optimal stability and manoeuvrability. Thanks to all these, the bike provides best-in-class acceleration.

The makers claim that it also packs practical features like a 6-inch integrated smart display and sensible smart charging. With a 15 Amps Hyper-fast Onboard charger that can be plugged in any existing port, it allows users the flexibility to fast charge when required and switch to relaxed mode on other occasions, offering a perfect balance between charging speed and battery life.

The company said that first 5000 consumers will be able to enjoy exclusive benefits such as extended warranties, free accessories, guaranteed resale / buy-back options.