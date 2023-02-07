IESA to Inaugurate a National Seminar on Semiconductor

India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) is all set to inaugurate the National Seminar on Semiconductor in India: Challenges and Opportunity. The seminar is scheduled for February 7 and 8, 2023. The two-day event is being organised in association with the Government of Gujarat and Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU), Gandhinagar.

The seminar is aimed at discussing various aspects of semiconductor manufacturing, the creation of fabless entities, the setting up of OSAT facilities, and promoting and widening electronics manufacturing in India as also creating a robust supply chain for the ESDM sector in the country. The national seminar aims at bringing prominent figures from the industry, academia, and policymakers together on a single platform and conduct discussions that will define the roadmap for semiconductor manufacturing in India, along with exploring its scope and likely future challenges.

The National Seminar on Semiconductor will feature lectures from key functionaries from the Government of Gujarat, EDA tool experts, semiconductor fab specialists, stalwarts from academia and the industry, experts from Gujrat State Electronics Mission, representatives from Dholera SIR, Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL), Mohali and policymakers.

Anurag Awasthi, Vice President IESA said that electronics is one of the most intensive global value chains in the world which is largely driven by the semiconductor industry nearly valued at $400 billion. “The ESDM industry in India is growing at a fast pace, especially due to a strong policy support, that it is receiving from the government, along with investments by public and private stakeholders. The increasing demand for electronic products in India is further fuelling this growth. Through this national seminar, our aim is to bring thought leaders together to write the next chapter of the rise of India as a global ESDM leader through constructive dialogue around the needs of the industry, impending challenges and the solutions which can be implemented to chart a sustainable success path.”