IESA partners IIT Madras Research Park towards transformation to net zero

India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), in partnership with IIT Madras Research Park, is organising “EnVision”, an energy festival from November 3 to 5, 2022 at IITMRP, Chennai.

Being an industry-academia event, it will feature seminars, panel discussions, student-led project demonstrations and activities surrounding the discourse “towards net-zero”.

The conference will be witnessed by CXOs, industry members, government dignitaries, and institutional bodies who will be a part of this energy festival.

Earlier this year, IESA signed an MoU with IITMRP for accelerating industry-academia collaborations.

The 3-day conference explores 10+ thematic areas over the course of the conference following the larger theme of techno-economic readiness of renewable energy technologies and their estimated commercialisation timelines.

Day one of the conference will focus on technologies immediately available to commercialise, the second day is for technologies that can be scaled in 5 to 10 years and the third day will be on technologies, which require major R&D today so that they can scale in 10 to 15 years.

EnVision will be a one-stop summit to discuss various burning issues to craft the future of cleantech in India through 15+ expert talks and 6+ panel discussions ranging across topics from renewable energy generation – technology and economics, short duration grid storage – batteries, thermal storage systems to enhancing energy efficiency – heating and cooling, EVs, green hydrogen generation and more.

The event also promises a showcase of 10+ student-led innovations and project demonstrations, screening of thought-provoking documentaries on sustainability, climate change and renewable energy and a novel EV parade where miscellaneous EV fabrications take to the road in a rally through the IITM campus till IITMRP.

Speaking about the event, Prof Ashok Jhunjhunwala, President, IIT Madras Research Park & IITM Incubation Cell said “India ranks third in the world in total greenhouse gas emissions – the result of having the second-largest population and being the third largest in energy consumption. This clearly indicates that the time to act on this is now. By jointly initiating a platform like EnVision, we are bringing together the best across industry, academia, startups and students to work collaboratively on innovative solutions that can help us achieve net zero by 2047.”

“This will accelerate our sustainable energy transition and enable us to deploy clean energy technologies at scale. We also hope to greatly accelerate India’s move towards achieving 100 percent renewable energy by 2047, one of the ambitious goals we have challenged ourselves to achieve for India as part of our 10X initiative,” he added.