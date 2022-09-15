IDFC FIRST Bank integrates payment on WhatsApp to enable FASTag recharge

IDFC FIRST Bank announced the launch of its integration with payments on WhatsApp to enable secure FASTag recharge for the Bank’s customers. Through this partnershipcustomers will be able to recharge right within IDFC FIRST’s WhatsApp chatbot and complete the transaction from within the chat thread.

IDFC FIRST Bank customers can get started by just sending ‘Hi’ to the Bank’s official WhatsApp chatbot number at +919555555555. This new service will equip users to pay for their recharge through payments on WhatsApp, without having to log onto any other Mobile App or Netbanking portal, making it easier and faster for millions of the Bank’s FASTag users.

Payments on WhatsApp allows users to send and receive money from their contacts via Unified Payment Interface (UPI) as easily as sending a WhatsApp message. With user-safety at its core, payments on WhatsApp are designed with a strong set of security and privacy principles, including entering a personal UPI-PIN for each payment.

B Madhivanan, Chief Operating Officer, IDFC FIRST Bank, said, “IDFC FIRST Bank has been working to drive innovations in FASTag to create outstanding user experiences. Customers use our proven, secure and simple FASTag solutions to pay for toll, fuel, parking and green taxes.”

Abhijit Bose, Head of WhatsApp India said, “IDFC First Bank’s FASTag recharge on WhatsApp is a great example of our vision to make digital transactions easy and accessible for everyone in the country. Companies can now create customized and intuitive journeys for their customers on WhatsApp.

The Bank has so far issued around 9 million FASTags. IDFC FIRST Bank enables payments via FASTag at close to 420 toll plazas and 20 parking locations, accounting for 40 percent market share in terms of monthly toll value processed. The Bank is also the largest parking acquirer with 45 percent market share.

The Bank also has a tie-up with HPCL and processes payments close to 1 lakh liters of fuel a month using FASTag balances. IDFC FIRST Bank FASTags are accepted at around 19,000 HPCL outlets.