Ideanomics to utilise Google Cloud for accelerating digital and data technology capabilities

Ideanomics, a global group working on accelerating commercial adoption of electric vehicles by bringing together vehicles, charging and financing solutions under one roof has inked a strategic partnership with Google Cloud.

It is establishing an in-house digital and data technology capabilities, which it says will provide a cost-efficient, standardised process to develop and deploy advanced digital solutions across the enterprise, as well as provide a new revenue stream.

The Ideanomics Digital will be hosted on Google Cloud’s advanced, scalable, and secure infrastructure platform.

Nigel Walker, VP, Ideanomics Digital said, “Electric vehicles and charging infrastructure generate vast streams of high-value data. We are developing cutting-edge solutions that enable our customers to realize the full value of this data – from using predictive analytics to prevent small problems from becoming big issues to using telematic data to enhance operational performance, to using sustainability data to visualise ESG and climate impact.”

As per the understanding, Ideanomics has also established a three-year partnership with Google Cloud, which will see Ideanomics will host its technology platform on Google Cloud’s advanced, scalable, and secure infrastructure, leveraging the AI and security features Google Cloud extends to its partners.

Beyond the technical support, Ideanomics says the partnership will raise its profile as a leading electric mobility and sustainability solutions provider, while its products will support Google Cloud’s continued focus on sustainability.

Urs Holzle, SVP Infrastructure, Google Cloud said, “Electrification is a revolution. As the adoption of electric vehicles increases, so too will the need for solutions that simplify the transition and operation of EV fleets. Through this partnership, Google Cloud will support Ideanomics with our secure, flexible, and global cloud infrastructure so it can provide customers with the solutions they need to successfully operate integrated EV fleets.”

Ideanomics Digital is already collaborating with Ideanomics Energy to develop its energy cloud platform. Built on Google Cloud, the platform will leverage Google Cloud’s advanced AI functionality to collect and analyse telematics from all Ideanomics products as well as third-party EVs and charging infrastructure. Google Cloud’s AI and filtering tools enable better security and further scalability of the platform. This technology-neutral approach is a first for the industry, giving fleet operators a single, unified view of their entire EV value chain regardless of make or model.