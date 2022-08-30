ICAT, NorthCap University ink pact to enhance skill development in the auto sector

International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), a division of NATRiP (NAB) Implementation Society (NATIS) under Ministry of Heavy Industries, has inked a pact with Gurugram-based Northcap University (NCU) aimed at skill development in the automotive sector.

As per the understanding, the duo will work to enhance the industry-academia partnership for conducting joint short term and mid-term courses and research in the field of electric vehicles (EV) and related emerging technology areas as per industry requirements.

Pamela Tikku, Officiating Director, ICAT, and Nupur Prakash, Vice-Chancellor, NCU, signed the MoU in the presence of other senior officials from both organizations.

Pamela Tikku said, “We look forward to a long-term relationship for skill development required for the industry by collaboration in the emerging field of electric mobility and also look forward to the skilling upgradation of ICAT resources.”

Nupur Prakash said, “The summation of the expertise of ICAT in the field of automotive technology along with superior content development proficiency of NCU will result in flexible course packages for interested candidates, thus enabling them to be prepared across multiple fields available in the automotive sector in India.”

ICAT is one of the independent Testing Agencies under Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) notified by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Government of India for Testing and Certification of Automobiles and their critical safety components.

The NCU is ranked among the top 100 in the Engineering category under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India.

The country has witnessed a robust growth in the market share of EVs in the last two years as the government continues to support the transition towards electric mobility with schemes such as PLI and Fame II to support the indigenous production of electric vehicles.

India has pledged to reduce its carbon emission by up to 45 percent as compared to the 2005 levels.