IAA Transportation 2022: Bosch plans expanding climate-neutral powertrain portfolio

Bosch is steadily expanding its powertrain portfolio. In addition to diesel powertrains, which will continue to play a vital role in commercial vehicles for some time to come, Bosch also offers battery-electric and fuel-cell powertrains.

The company has now incorporated another option, the hydrogen engine, to fill the gap in alternative powertrains, particularly for heavy construction vehicles and agricultural machinery.

Bosch generates one-fourth of its sales revenue from commercial-vehicle technology, ranging from vans to 40-ton trucks. In addition to powertrains, the other pillars of Bosch’s commercial-vehicle business are driver assistance systems and connectivity.

According to Bosch forecasts, over 80 percent of all trucks weighing six metric tons or more will still be diesel-powered in 2025. Powertrain diversity will subsequently increase and, by 2035, half of all new commercial vehicles will be electric, powered either by battery or hydrogen.

Dr. Markus Heyn, member of Bosch board of management and chairman of the Mobility Solutions business sector, at this year’s IAA Transportation in Hannover said, “A technology-neutral approach is particularly useful in commercial vehicles. Depending on the application, there will be more than one climate-neutral option for the truck powertrain.”

By 2025, the company aims to have over 40,000 Bosch fuel-cell systems on the road. Fuel cells are not the only way to power trucks using hydrogen; there are also H2 engines. Bosch develops the control units and injection technology required for these engines and has already acquired a major project in India.

“Automated driving is coming, due in part to the acute driver shortage. And nowhere does automated driving make more economic sense than in commercial vehicles,” Heyn said.

Across Europe, there is already a shortage of 400,000 drivers. Bosch aims to implement driverless operations on freeways by the end of the decade.

In 2025, a vehicle computer that enables sensor data to be processed in real-time will go into production at a European truck manufacturer.

Bosch technology will make the electronics architecture in future commercial vehicles significantly more powerful, thereby delivering the basis for the software-defined truck.

In its work on the future of freight transport, the company has joined forces with U.S.-based cloud provider Amazon Web Services (AWS) to operate a software platform that bundles not only its own logistics services but also third-party services.

“We will be launching our logistics platform in India within the next few weeks and then in Europe and the U.S. at the beginning of next year,” Heyn said.

Bosch is also expanding its service portfolio to include a retrofit solution for the keyless access system for commercial vehicles, which will be launched in 2023.