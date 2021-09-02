Hyundai’s first hot hatch, Hyundai i20 N Line launched in India for ₹9.84 lakh

Hyundai i20 N Line launched in India for ₹ 9.84 lakh. The first hot hatch from the South Korean carmaker gets a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine with a choice of two gearbox options and sportier suspension.

After unveiling the Hyundai i20 N Line a few days ago, Hyundai has now launched the i20 N Line in India for ₹9.84 lakh, ex-showroom. The Hyundai i20 N Line is available in two variants, N6 and N8. The first hot hatchback from Hyundai, the i20 N Line, is available with a standard 1.0-litre petrol engine in two variants and a choice of two gearboxes.

Hyundai i20 N Line engine specifications and performance

The newly-launched Hyundai i20 N Line gets a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine from the carmaker’s GDI lineup. The engine is the same unit seen in the i20 turbo currently on sale in India. The three-cylinder unit makes 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque with the help of an iMT unit, or a 7-speed DCT gearbox with paddle shifters.

The South Korean carmaker claims that the Hyundai i20 N Line can do a 0 to 100 km/h sprint in 9.9 seconds. The Hyundai i20 N Line iMT returns a mileage of 20 km/l, while the DCT trim returns 20.25 km/l.

Hyundai i20 N Line design

The i20 N Line gets a host of design changes to set it apart from the regular hatchback. To start with, the front grille gets a chequered flag-inspired design, sportier front and rear bumpers with red highlights, dual exhaust tips, and a new wheel design. The Hyundai i20 N Line also gets red brake callipers.

The red accents continue inside the i20 N Line as well, and the new leatherette seats get the chequered flag treatment too. The steering wheel is redesigned and the car gets metal pedals for a sportier feel. Also, something in abundance with the i20 N Line is the ‘N’ logo on the seats, wheels, steering wheel, and on the exterior bits.

Hyundai i20 N Line features

Speaking about the features, the Hyundai i20 N Line gets a host of creature comforts. The i20 N gets a 10.25-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, navigation, voice command, wireless charging, push-button start, sunroof, and a 7-speaker Bose music system amongst others. The Hyundai i20 N Line also gets connected car tech, Hyundai’s Bluelink feature that offers 58 connected car features.

New Hyundai i20 N Line safety

Safety features are increasingly becoming an important factor. The Hyundai i20 N Line gets Hill Assist Control, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, automatic headlights, six airbags, ABS with EBD, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Also, the Hyundai i20 N Line gets disc brakes on all four wheels, as opposed to two disc brakes in the front with the regular i20.

