Hyundai’s first hot hatch, Hyundai i20 N Line launched in India for ₹9.84 lakh

Hyundai i20 N Line launched in India for ₹ 9.84 lakh. The first hot hatch from the South Korean carmaker gets a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine with a choice of two gearbox options and sportier suspension.

By:September 2, 2021 11:10 AM

 

After unveiling the Hyundai i20 N Line a few days ago, Hyundai has now launched the i20 N Line in India for ₹9.84 lakh, ex-showroom. The Hyundai i20 N Line is available in two variants, N6 and N8. The first hot hatchback from Hyundai, the i20 N Line, is available with a standard 1.0-litre petrol engine in two variants and a choice of two gearboxes.

Hyundai i20 N Line engine specifications and performance

The newly-launched Hyundai i20 N Line gets a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine from the carmaker’s GDI lineup. The engine is the same unit seen in the i20 turbo currently on sale in India. The three-cylinder unit makes 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque with the help of an iMT unit, or a 7-speed DCT gearbox with paddle shifters.

The South Korean carmaker claims that the Hyundai i20 N Line can do a 0 to 100 km/h sprint in 9.9 seconds. The Hyundai i20 N Line iMT returns a mileage of 20 km/l, while the DCT trim returns 20.25 km/l.

Hyundai i20 N Line design

The i20 N Line gets a host of design changes to set it apart from the regular hatchback. To start with, the front grille gets a chequered flag-inspired design, sportier front and rear bumpers with red highlights, dual exhaust tips, and a new wheel design. The Hyundai i20 N Line also gets red brake callipers.

The red accents continue inside the i20 N Line as well, and the new leatherette seats get the chequered flag treatment too. The steering wheel is redesigned and the car gets metal pedals for a sportier feel. Also, something in abundance with the i20 N Line is the ‘N’ logo on the seats, wheels, steering wheel, and on the exterior bits.

Hyundai i20 N Line features

Speaking about the features, the Hyundai i20 N Line gets a host of creature comforts. The i20 N gets a 10.25-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, navigation, voice command, wireless charging, push-button start, sunroof, and a 7-speaker Bose music system amongst others. The Hyundai i20 N Line also gets connected car tech, Hyundai’s Bluelink feature that offers 58 connected car features.

New Hyundai i20 N Line safety

Safety features are increasingly becoming an important factor. The Hyundai i20 N Line gets Hill Assist Control, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, automatic headlights, six airbags, ABS with EBD, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Also, the Hyundai i20 N Line gets disc brakes on all four wheels, as opposed to two disc brakes in the front with the regular i20.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Express Mobility News

Hyundai's first hot hatch, Hyundai i20 N Line launched in India for ₹9.84 lakh

Hyundai's first hot hatch, Hyundai i20 N Line launched in India for ₹9.84 lakh

Power Global introduces eZee, the first swappable battery for light vehicles

Power Global introduces eZee, the first swappable battery for light vehicles

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched at ₹1.84 lakh onwards with an all-new engine

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched at ₹1.84 lakh onwards with an all-new engine

Our ambition is to make EVs more acceptable to customers - Vivek Srivatsa, Tata Motors

Our ambition is to make EVs more acceptable to customers - Vivek Srivatsa, Tata Motors

Tata launches its second mass-market EV, the Tata Tigor EV for ₹11.99 lakhs

Tata launches its second mass-market EV, the Tata Tigor EV for ₹11.99 lakhs

Semiconductor shortage could carry on till 2023 — Prashanth Doreswamy, Continental

Semiconductor shortage could carry on till 2023 — Prashanth Doreswamy, Continental

Maruti Suzuki to increase vehicle prices across range, effective September 2021

Maruti Suzuki to increase vehicle prices across range, effective September 2021

Maruti Suzuki welcomes applications for the sixth Mobility & Automobile Innovation Lab Program

Maruti Suzuki welcomes applications for the sixth Mobility & Automobile Innovation Lab Program

Napino Auto, Canada's Enedym collaborate for electric two-wheeler motor solutions

Napino Auto, Canada's Enedym collaborate for electric two-wheeler motor solutions

India is poised for exceptional EV growth, especially the 2W and 3W spaces - Rajat Verma, Lohum

India is poised for exceptional EV growth, especially the 2W and 3W spaces - Rajat Verma, Lohum

Long-term roadmap for EVs needs more clarity: Schaeffler India

Long-term roadmap for EVs needs more clarity: Schaeffler India

Komaki doubles production of electric two, three-wheelers in Delhi-NCR to meet demand

Komaki doubles production of electric two, three-wheelers in Delhi-NCR to meet demand

Customers are often ignored in the centralised planning system — RC Bhargava

Customers are often ignored in the centralised planning system — RC Bhargava

WardWizard opens two dealerships for Joy e-bike in Assam: All details

WardWizard opens two dealerships for Joy e-bike in Assam: All details

India aims for 20 percent Ethanol-blended petrol by 2025: Benefits and challenges

India aims for 20 percent Ethanol-blended petrol by 2025: Benefits and challenges

Battery Smart partners with GoMechanic to plant 100+ battery swapping stations

Battery Smart partners with GoMechanic to plant 100+ battery swapping stations

Volvo launches India’s first 13.5m 4x2 coach with 10% extra seating, 25% more luggage space

Volvo launches India’s first 13.5m 4x2 coach with 10% extra seating, 25% more luggage space

Pricol Inks enters strategic partnership with Candera: Will build next-generation driver display systems

Pricol Inks enters strategic partnership with Candera: Will build next-generation driver display systems

BharatBenz delivers 20 buses in Bihar for intercity travel: All details

BharatBenz delivers 20 buses in Bihar for intercity travel: All details

New ADV based on Trident 660 platform: Triumph Tiger Sport 660 final prototype unveiled

New ADV based on Trident 660 platform: Triumph Tiger Sport 660 final prototype unveiled