Hyundai’s Charles Walter says “We hire for character, class, and competence”

With recent advancements in the automotive industry, the Human Resources team needs to be on their toes to hire the right talent to keep up with change. To understand how carmakers are going about their hiring process in an industry where technology is playing a crucial role, Express Mobility spoke to Charles Walter – Head of Group, Human Resource, Hyundai India to get a better understanding.

We hire for character, class, and competence – Charles Walter, Hyundai India

With recent advancements in the automotive industry, the Human Resources team needs to be on their toes to hire the right talent to keep up with change. To understand how carmakers are going about their hiring process in an industry where technology is playing a crucial role, Express Mobility spoke to Charles Walter – Head of Group, Human Resource, Hyundai India to get a better understanding.

What are the key general skills that Hyundai looks out for to hire freshers?

We hire for character, class, and competence in that order. We look at that passion to bring onboard differentiated ideas, eagerness to get involved and the ability to understand the business landscape, and most importantly, as an individual, how much time they can devote to continuous and fast-paced land. And as they come in, we have adequate support programs that make them good in a short span.

What qualities do you look for in employees when it comes to the shop floor?

On the shop floor, our requirements are very minimal because our retention measures have paid off. We predominantly focus on new age transformation skills with a focus on creating an intelligent and smart manufacturing organisation. So the quality that we look at is the competencies that we don’t have within the organisation, which is going to aid the transformation of our organisation to be a smart service mobility provider.

What kind of educational background and qualifications does Hyundai India look at, and what backgrounds can apply today?

While Engineering and Management backgrounds are the lookout streams at the campuses, there are three different areas or skills we look at: Experiential skills that include data scientists to AI and application software, developers, designers, and user experience consultants. Second, we look at transformational skill sets and competencies, predominantly managerial, who can translate their expertise to experiences.

The third is the most important part because that’s where we dwell on the behaviour part. We look at resilience because the pandemic has taught us a lot of newer lessons. And empathy definitely, is the flagship item that we look into.

When hiring new talent, what are some of the challenges Hyundai faces as a company?

The pandemic kind of ushered in a set of unique talent acquisition challenges. We already have a pool of trained and talented people within our organisation who can take us to the next level of skill-led enhanced organisation. So, we don’t really have any challenges per se that will throw a spanner in the works, but we have been very selective in hiring, but very meaningful in the whole process.

Do you think there is a gap in terms of academics, between what is being taught and the skills needed in the auto industry?

We are predominantly a service organisation today, very transformative and very futuristic. Academy needs to play catch up. But it’s not a bad situation to have. from today’s perspective, we have invested a lot of our efforts in on-campus programs, research partnerships, exchange initiatives, and in most cases, we are working on a co-created learning program model.

A combination of exposure, experiment, and experience helps them. But to give a very different perspective to this question is that as organisations, we have a major role to play in making young people become better professionals, not just by influencing curriculum, scripting textbooks or drawing case studies. There is no substitute for experiential learning in a real environment, facilitated by practitioners.

So we believe that the entire model of having a co-created learning environment is like if the tide is running high, we should build a raft and go with the tide. That’s what we do in terms of helping academies walk along which has worked over the past two and a half decades for us.

How has hiring changed in recent times as companies are moving towards electric mobility?

Our internal training programs are focused on digital transformation. So we have been closely working on a co-created learning program. All our leaders have been completely exposed to digital transformation. And the other part is when we hire. We put them through training programs that have completely re-imagined the learning curriculum.

We have a strong parent organisation, which is futuristic and extremely technology oriented. When most people are talking about CNG and electric vehicles, we are talking about hydrogen. So that’s the future that we envisioned. So, with our alliances and partnerships with learning institutions and academies, we have created an ecosystem that will take us along.