Hyundai Venue crosses 3 lakh unit sales milestone in 3 years of launch

Launched in June 2019, the Venue was positioned as India’s first connected SUV, featuring the company’s Bluelink connected car technology. With a host of 33 connected car features at its launch in 2019, the Venue now comes with over 52 connected car features. The Venue competes against the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, XUV300 and the Ford Ecosport.

Tarun Garg, director – Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India said, “The success of Hyundai Venue is a proof of customer love for our hi-tech and feature packed product offerings. It has been a model of many firsts, right from the introduction of advanced Bluelink connected car technology to the highly innovative iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission), continuing to excite customers’ year on year.”

The Korean carmaker claims it has been the No.1 SUV maker in India in 2020 and 2021, with Venue contributing a significant share to the overall volumes. While Hyundai sold over 2.5 lakh SUVs in 2021, Hyundai Venue contributed to more than 42 percent of Hyundai SUV sales in 2021 with a total of 1.08 lakh units sold. Further, in 2021, Hyundai Venue had a market share of 16.9 percent in its segment, demonstrating a strong affinity amongst customers for Hyundai VENUE.

The company says nearly 18 percent of the total Venue SUVs sold were equipped with Advanced Bluelink connected car technology. It comes with the 1.0 l T-GDi engine with 7DCT and in 2020, Hyundai introduced the smart iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) option as well. At present, over 70 percent of Venue sales are of models equipped with petrol engines (1.2 l MPi & 1.0 l T-GDi).