Hyundai upgrades Creta brand to expand SUV portfolio

Sensing increasing consumer interest in the segment, Hyundai Motor India is upgrading its SUV portfolio with a facelift for its flagship Creta brand, and rolling out a slew of its new variants.

The company on Tuesday launched the Creta Knight edition with prices starting at Rs 13, 51, 200 (ex-showroom). The edition will feature aesthetic upgrades in the form of black gloss colour application to multiple exterior and interior design elements, and the Knight edition logo on the tailgate. Hyundai has also introduced a new S+ trim for the 1.4-litre Kappa turbo GDi petrol engine to make the SUV more affordable and feature-rich.

The carmaker will also introduce multiple feature changes to the MY’22 Creta, including the fitment of a tyre pressure monitoring system as standard across trims. It will introduce the iMT (intelligent manual transmission) on the Creta 1.5-litre petrol S trim.

Tarun Garg, director, sales, marketing & service, Hyundai Motor India, said, “With Creta, Hyundai has elevated the aspirations of lakhs of Indian SUV buyers looking for the ultimate SUV. As we truly believe in enriching customer experiences throughout their life, we have a vast portfolio of SUVs that caters to the diverse needs of new-age customers, facilitating them to live the Hyundai SUV life.”

The Knight edition has features like a smart panoramic sunroof, trio beam LED headlamps and crescent glow LED DRL. It has all-black interiors with coloured AC vent inserts, and coloured stitching/ piping for the steering wheel and seats, the company said.

Garg added, “As one of the highest selling SUVs since its launch in 2015, Creta has spearheaded the growth of India’s SUV segment, becoming a household name for families across the nation. We are grateful to all our customers for their love and trust in brand Hyundai and we will spare no effort to ensure customer delight with every new product launch.”