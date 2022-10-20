Hyundai to provide eco-friendly passenger transportation fleet at FIFA WC 2022

South Korean auto major Hyundai Motor has announced that it will help FIFA World Cup 2022, the world’s biggest football tournament, achieve its carbon neutral goal by providing eco-friendly vehicles for 50 percent of the event’s passenger transportation.



Hyundai, in a statement, said that it will provide 616 fleet vehicles to the tournament set to take place in Qatar. Of that fleet, there will be 446 passenger vehicles, with just over half (226 units) being hybrid electric (HEV) and battery electric (BEV) models. The company will also provide 10 Elec City electric buses for use during the event.

Jaehoon Chang, President & CEO, Hyundai Motor said, “By providing our eco-friendly hybrid and battery electric vehicles as ground transportation, we expect to achieve our shared goal of making the World Cup in Qatar a win-win for planet Earth and humanity.”

Hyundai Motor is preparing a dedicated organization and support system for stable EV operations. It will provide Hyundai IONIQ 5, Sonata HEV, Tucson HEV and KONA HEV as well as Genesis G80 EV and GV70 EV to transport FIFA VIPs and staff, and Elec City buses to transport members of the media.

In addition, the company will operate road-side charging services to discharged BEVs using the Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function on two IONIQ 5 BEVs. FIFA will provide 100 kW-150 kW EV chargers at the event’s parking facilities located in Doha, Qatar, to ensure the BEVs’ continuous operation.

The company is also utilizing a real-time vehicle control service to improve fleet service quality management.

Starting in October, Hyundai Motor has conducted a training program about its HEVs and BEVs for all drivers involved in the fleet operation.