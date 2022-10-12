Hyundai to offer over-the-air software updates for all models by 2025

Hyundai Motor Group has announced that it will be offering over-the-air (OTA) software updates for all models by 2025 with an aim to keep all models up to date and offer enhanced performance and functionality across all global markets.

According to Hyundai, 2 crore vehicles are expected to be registered to the Group’s Connected Car Services (CCS) worldwide by 2025 and an internally developed Connected Car Operating System (ccOS) will offer customers personalized services and process data.

Hyundai Motor Group plans to enable vehicle functions, including safety, convenience, connectivity, security, and driving performance, to be upgraded via OTA software updates. Furthermore, it claims that the connected car data will network with future Group mobility solutions, including Purpose Built Vehicles (PBVs), Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), robotaxis and robots.

From 2023, all newly launched vehicles of Hyundai Motor Group will be equipped to receive OTA software updates enabling customers to keep their vehicles up to date and it will not be limited to just electric models, but to internal combustion engine vehicles as well.

In 2025, Hyundai plans to introduce vehicles on its two new EV platforms, eM, and eS that will be created under the Group’s Integrated Modular Architecture (IMA) system. It claims to provide a 50% improvement in driving range on a single charge compared to current EVs. According to the brand, the eM platform is also being developed to support Level 3 or higher autonomous driving technology and OTA software update features.

The Group’s eS platform will be developed as an EV ‘skateboard’ exclusively for Purpose Built Vehicles (PBVs), with a fully flexible structure to meet B2B demands, and provide tailor-made solutions for companies operating in the delivery, logistics, and car-hailing sectors, says Hyundai.