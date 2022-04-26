Hyundai to launch IONIQ 5 BEV in India during 2022 second half

Hyundai Motor India today announced the introduction of the IONIQ5 in India this year. The recently crowned World Car of the Year (WCOTY) 2022 winner – IONIQ 5 will mark the beginning of Hyundai’s BEV expansion plans in India.

Commenting on the announcement, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “As a customer-centric brand, Hyundai is focusing very strongly on electric mobility across its businesses and product range for a progressive and sustainable future. Hyundai is proud to receive the World Car of the Year 2022 for the IONIQ 5 as this award is a true testament to our vision and efforts in driving the adoption of BEVs globally.”

He added, “Hyundai Motor India has already committed to the expansion of our BEV line-up to 6 models by 2028 and today, with great pride we are announcing the introduction of IONIQ5 in CY 22 in India. Powering up a new era of electric mobility, IONIQ 5 is all set to redefine the aspirations of customers with solutions that exceed in every sphere, elevating their mobility experiences beyond the conventional.”

“IONIQ5 will epitomize the innovative application of intelligent technology in mobility. With our 25-year journey of togetherness in India, Hyundai is happy to partner with this great nation on a new quest to charge up the adoption of EVs at scale,” added Unsoo Kim.

The term IONIQ is a fusion of “ion” and “unique”, that was announced as a long-term research and development project focusing on sustainable mobility. IONIQ is the ideal representation of Hyundai’s commitment to sustainable and innovative mobility solutions.

The IONIQ brand was conceived to fuse life-changing mobility with environmental performance and will usher in a balance of clean mobility that synchronizes eco-positive solutions within a lifestyle centric eco-system.

IONIQ 5 is built on Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), a system that was exclusively developed for next-generation battery electric vehicles and will usher in a new era of clean mobility for Hyundai.

Under the aegis of Beyond Mobility, IONIQ 5 will set new benchmarks in the electric mobility segment in India with intelligent technology, sustainability, and innovation.

Through the modularity ingrained by Hyundai’s E-GMP platform, the IONIQ5 will feature an innovative interior and exterior design; while interiors feature eco-friendly materials at multiple touchpoints, the exteriors of this all-electric CUV present a refreshing appeal.

E-GMP has been developed on 4 Key Pillars — modularity, reliability, usability, and performance. One platform that can facilitate many body types, featuring a flat floor and flexible seating layout as well as more interior space, with better handling, performance and a larger battery.

Speaking of power, the IONIQ 5 has two variants. One with a 58 kWh battery that drives the rear wheels, which is expected to be launched here, while the other uses a bigger 72.6 kWh battery with AWD.