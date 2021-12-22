Hyundai signs MoU with Indian golfer and 2020 Arjuna awardee, Aditi Ashok

Hyundai Motor India has signed an MoU with world-renowned Indian golfer and 2020 Arjuna awardee, Aditi Ashok for an exclusive two-year association to represent the brand in sporting events.

Hyundai Motor India Limited has today signed an MoU with world-renowned Indian golfer Aditi Ashok. She was honoured with the Arjuna award in 2020 and is said to be the world’s only golfer to make the cut in every major golf format. As a part of this two-year association, Hyundai will work closely with Aditi and she will represent the brand in the national & international sports tournaments & championships.

According to Hyundai, through this association, they aim to strengthen the brand’s voice, spirit and innovative approach to further prioritize customer interests and create newer opportunities for the brand that resonates with today’s youth. Commenting on the MoU signing, Seon Seob Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), said, “It is a moment of great pride for us to announce this association with Aditi Ashok, one of the youngest and finest golfer player in India today. Hyundai as a brand, strives for excellence and innovations, we are committed to go ‘Beyond Mobility’ to usher in a whole new world for our sports enthusiast customers.”

He further added, “Our association with Aditi Ashok reflects our brand’s vision to inspire people, especially women in sports to be their true self and stand by their choices. Our commitment towards creating a gateway of opportunities for emerging talent, has been a key focus this year. We are consciously advancing in creative formats to craft pathbreaking experiences, through a series of innovative consumer engagement programs.”

As a part of this sports association, HMIL’s partnership with Aditi will be visible through the logo on her jersey which will be used in major sports tournaments. The partnership will be further leveraged through a series of initiatives such as creating digital bytes and stills capturing her winning stories. As per the company’s official press statement, “Hyundai is celebrating the spirit of Indian women sportspeople who are challenging the stereotypes and setting new benchmarks becoming an inspiration for millions of women. Sportspeople of such calibre defy pre-existing norms and build a new horizon for themselves.”