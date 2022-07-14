Hyundai says diesel variants will drive volumes of new Tucson SUV

Hyundai Motor India believes that diesel variants will continue to make significant contribution to the volumes of the new Tucson, which was unveiled by the country’s second-largest passenger car manufacturer on Wednesday.

The share of diesel variants stood at 67% of the Tucson volumes in CY2021. “It could be on similar lines (for the new Tucson),” Tarun Garg, director — sales, marketing, and service, Hyundai Motor India, told FE.

While bookings for the new Tucson, Hyundai’s flagship SUV in the country, will open on July 18, its price will be announced in the first week of August.

Since its launch in CY2004, the SUV has garnered sales of over 7 million units globally. It is now in its fourth generation. In India, 68% of the Tucson volumes in CY2021 came from customers who were already driving Hyundai vehicles. A majority of the customers had upgraded from Creta and Verna. “We have sold 1.2 million units of Creta and Verna over the past so many years. Our market research shows that many of these customers want to stick to Hyundai and they want a better proposition in terms of a more premium product,” Garg said, adding that “we believe the new Tucson will give us an opportunity to go back to these customers with a better proposition”.

“We have 2.0-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel powertrains for the new Tucson. In the diesel, we also have the 4WD. We have very good options for the customers,” he said. The new Tucson is not only longer than the old model, it has a better wheelbase as well, translating into more space in the cabin, Hyundai claimed.

According to Garg, among the new Tucson’s USPs are its several segment-first features, global appeal, large customer base of Hyundai, and the company’s wide sales and service network.

Hyundai currently has more than 130,000 pending bookings. Garg said while the semiconductor situation is improving, it will be much better in the second half of CY2022 compared to the first half.