Global semi-conductor supply hampers Hyundai India’s sales in September 2021

Hyundai India's car sales have slowed down in September 2021, as the carmaker sold 45,791 units. Compared to last September, Hyundai India's sales have come down by 23.6%.

By:October 1, 2021 5:10 PM
Hyundai i20 N Line front

Hyundai India has released its sales figures for the month of September 2021. As per Hyundai, the carmaker sold 45,791 units in total, which includes 33,087 units sold in the domestic market and 12,704 units exported.

Comparing sales from September 2020, Hyundai sold 50,313 units in the domestic market. This is a decline in sales of 34.2% in September 2021. However, when comparing export figures, Hyundai has had positive growth. The South Korean carmaker exported 12,704 units last month, compared to 9,600 units in September last year, registering a positive growth of 32.3%.

In an official statement, the second best-selling carmaker in India, Hyundai, said: “The global semi-conductor supply constraint has adversely affected the vehicle production resulting in low dispatches in the month of September 2021.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Express Mobility News

Global semi-conductor supply hampers Hyundai India's sales in September 2021

Global semi-conductor supply hampers Hyundai India's sales in September 2021

Former Ford Director, Anurag Mehrotra, joins Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles business as VP

Former Ford Director, Anurag Mehrotra, joins Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles business as VP

Shortage of electronic components impacts Maruti Suzuki's September sales

Shortage of electronic components impacts Maruti Suzuki's September sales

Tae-Jin Park succeeds Kookhyun Shim as MD and CEO of Kia India

Tae-Jin Park succeeds Kookhyun Shim as MD and CEO of Kia India

CESL invites state transports to adopt electric buses: Launches 'Grand Challenge' in nine cities

CESL invites state transports to adopt electric buses: Launches 'Grand Challenge' in nine cities

Komaki X1 gets a big price cut: Now India's most affordable electric scooter with 120 km range

Komaki X1 gets a big price cut: Now India's most affordable electric scooter with 120 km range

LocoNav launches dash cam and AI-enabled video telematics combo for fleet vehicles

LocoNav launches dash cam and AI-enabled video telematics combo for fleet vehicles

In 5 years, we want to build a connected mobility system with a 20% EV fleet - Amit Gupta, gogoBus

In 5 years, we want to build a connected mobility system with a 20% EV fleet - Amit Gupta, gogoBus

Bajaj Auto finalises share swap deal from KTM AG to 49.9% stake in KTM holding company

Bajaj Auto finalises share swap deal from KTM AG to 49.9% stake in KTM holding company

Mahindra XUV700 prices announced: Now configure and add to cart

Mahindra XUV700 prices announced: Now configure and add to cart

Zypp Electric raises ₹51.87 crore funding, plans to expand fleet and presence

Zypp Electric raises ₹51.87 crore funding, plans to expand fleet and presence

Tata launches the new NRG in Nepal, priced at NPR 33.75 lakhs

Tata launches the new NRG in Nepal, priced at NPR 33.75 lakhs

Shell partners with ReadyAssist to offer free oil changes across 5500 locations

Shell partners with ReadyAssist to offer free oil changes across 5500 locations

Grip Invest raises ₹6 crores for Zypp Electric to lease 750 electric two-wheelers

Grip Invest raises ₹6 crores for Zypp Electric to lease 750 electric two-wheelers

Power Global, PositivEnergy, Redivivus partner to oversee Lithium-ion battery lifecycle from application to second life

Power Global, PositivEnergy, Redivivus partner to oversee Lithium-ion battery lifecycle from application to second life

Tata Altroz reaches 1 lakh sales milestone in 20 months

Tata Altroz reaches 1 lakh sales milestone in 20 months

Mahindra Thar's rival, Force Gurkha, launched in India for ₹13.59 lakh

Mahindra Thar's rival, Force Gurkha, launched in India for ₹13.59 lakh

Role of cloud computing in autonomous driving development

Role of cloud computing in autonomous driving development

Hyundai launches 'Art For Hope' program to aid artists community

Hyundai launches 'Art For Hope' program to aid artists community

Hero Electric to set up 10,000 EV charging stations in partnership with Massive Mobility

Hero Electric to set up 10,000 EV charging stations in partnership with Massive Mobility