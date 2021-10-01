Global semi-conductor supply hampers Hyundai India’s sales in September 2021

Hyundai India's car sales have slowed down in September 2021, as the carmaker sold 45,791 units. Compared to last September, Hyundai India's sales have come down by 23.6%.

Hyundai India has released its sales figures for the month of September 2021. As per Hyundai, the carmaker sold 45,791 units in total, which includes 33,087 units sold in the domestic market and 12,704 units exported.

Comparing sales from September 2020, Hyundai sold 50,313 units in the domestic market. This is a decline in sales of 34.2% in September 2021. However, when comparing export figures, Hyundai has had positive growth. The South Korean carmaker exported 12,704 units last month, compared to 9,600 units in September last year, registering a positive growth of 32.3%.

In an official statement, the second best-selling carmaker in India, Hyundai, said: “The global semi-conductor supply constraint has adversely affected the vehicle production resulting in low dispatches in the month of September 2021.”

