Hyundai plots Rs 1,400 crore investment towards India’s first ‘Mobility Valley’

Korean carmaker Hyundai has announced an investment of Rs 1,400 crore in Telangana government’s proposed, Mobility Valley project.

The investment will aid the state in setting up the proving grounds at their upcoming project. Hyundai will become a stakeholder and a consortium partner in the unprecedented ‘Mobility Valley’.

The investment was announced by Hyundai President Youngcho Chi during a meeting with Minister for Industries and IT, KT Rama Rao, at the Telangana Pavilion, Davos, Switzerland. Several other joint efforts were likewise examined, the company said in a press release.

KT Rama Rao, affirming that Telangana is the first state to set up a mobility valley, commented that Hyundai’s presence will further solidify the mobility sector in the state.

“It’s our government’s endeavour to develop Telangana state into an automotive powerhouse,” the minister added.

