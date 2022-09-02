Hyundai partners IOC and Park+ to roll out In-App service through Bluelink

Hyundai Motor India announced the launch of, what it claims to be industry first, In-App digital services through its connected technology platform – Bluelink. Hyundai has partnered with Indian Oil Corporation and Park+ to provide a complete range of end-to-end time saving fuel and parking services.

The customer centric platform enables Hyundai customers to make payments without switching to a different payment application platform thus enhancing the overall user experience. Hyundai aims to regularly introduce new services to provide utmost convenience to daily lives of customers.

Commenting on the announcement, Jae Wan Ryu, Executive Director – Corporate Planning, Hyundai Motor India said, “We have leveraged our tech prowess to take customer convenience a notch higher and realize our goal of delivering the connected mobility solutions of the future. With the rollout of these In-App service through Hyundai Bluelink connected technology platform, HMIL has become the First OEM in India to offer one-stop solution of contactless payment services for Fuel & Parking.”

V Satish Kumar, Director (Marketing), IndianOil, added,“We are quite excited about this partnership which is expected to unfold a unique digital payment experience and would further enhance the culture of digitization in our retail business processes.”

“Park+ has been making conscious efforts to partner with like-minded automobile OEMs, to enhance car ownership experiences for users. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership, to bring car ownership delight to as many Hyundai car owners as possible,” said Amit Lakhotia, Founder & CEO, Park+, on the partnership with Hyundai Motor India.

Hyundai Bluelink is a connected technology platform that combines intelligent automotive and IT technologies in order tensure safety, and convenience of customers. After signing up through the smartphone application, the customers will be navigated to the Value-Added Services of IndianOil and Park+, followed by account registration and purchasing of fuel and booking of parking slots.

In-App Service – Fuel purchase

Customers will avail complete fuelling solution with ease of search, navigation, and advance payment options for refuelling before even visiting the fuel outlet. The partnership will also provide a dedicated customer base for IndianOil and reduce the turnaround time at the station.

In-App Service – Parking slot booking

Hyundai’s partnership with Park+ and its integrated solution with Bluelink offers users seamless parking solutions with an easy search of parking slots, hassle-free digital payment solutions, and timesaving before even visiting the Park+ enabled outlets for utmost comfort and convenience.