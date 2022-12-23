scorecardresearch
Hyundai Motor launches ‘Universe Mobile Office’ bus for remote working

Hyundai’s Universe Mobile Office is available in three options, including standard 10-seater, 13-seater (12+1) with group collaboration space in the front, etc.

Written by Yash Sharma
Hyundai Motor's Universe Mobile Office’s optimized floor plan facilitates both individual and group work

Hyundai Motor Company has launched its ‘Universe Mobile Office’, a luxury passenger bus for the Korean market that enables teams to work remotely while on the move. The all-new bus is a variant of its Universe luxury passenger bus.

The company said that it developed the vehicle by thinking of it as a smart mobility solution, not just as a means of transportation. The vehicle’s interior features an open-air office ambience with three distinct seating areas with premium yet practical design elements, such as semi-automatic blinds and light-colored laminated floors.

Hyundai’s Universe Mobile Office’s optimized floor plan facilitates both individual and group work by including a group collaboration spaces at the front and rear, personal workspaces in the middle and storage areas throughout.

The group collaboration space at the front gets a video conferencing system, foldable conference table, sofa seating and custom-made storage.

The personal workspaces in the middle are equipped with premium reclining seats, tables, wireless charging pads, individual entertainment systems and personal storage spaces.

Universe Mobile Office is available in three options, including standard 10-seater, 13-seater (12+1) with group collaboration space in the front, 13-seater (12+1) with expanded office space, and 13-seater (11+1+1) with separate seat configurations for transit and collaboration. 

The company first exhibited the mobile office with various separate workspaces as well as passenger seating at the 2021 Seoul Mobility Show.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 05:24:59 pm