Hyundai Motor launches ‘Universe Mobile Office’ bus for remote working

Hyundai Motor Company has launched its ‘Universe Mobile Office’, a luxury passenger bus for the Korean market that enables teams to work remotely while on the move. The all-new bus is a variant of its Universe luxury passenger bus.

The company said that it developed the vehicle by thinking of it as a smart mobility solution, not just as a means of transportation. The vehicle’s interior features an open-air office ambience with three distinct seating areas with premium yet practical design elements, such as semi-automatic blinds and light-colored laminated floors.

Hyundai’s Universe Mobile Office’s optimized floor plan facilitates both individual and group work by including a group collaboration spaces at the front and rear, personal workspaces in the middle and storage areas throughout.

The group collaboration space at the front gets a video conferencing system, foldable conference table, sofa seating and custom-made storage.

The personal workspaces in the middle are equipped with premium reclining seats, tables, wireless charging pads, individual entertainment systems and personal storage spaces.

ALSO READ: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV bookings open: Launch at Auto Expo

Universe Mobile Office is available in three options, including standard 10-seater, 13-seater (12+1) with group collaboration space in the front, 13-seater (12+1) with expanded office space, and 13-seater (11+1+1) with separate seat configurations for transit and collaboration.

The company first exhibited the mobile office with various separate workspaces as well as passenger seating at the 2021 Seoul Mobility Show.