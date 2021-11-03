Hyundai Motor India records a 34.6% decline in domestic sales: 37,021 units sold in October 2021

Hyundai India has announced its sales figures for the month of October 2021. This South Korean carmaker’s domestic sales figure stands at 37,021 units for the last month.

By:November 3, 2021 2:25 PM
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Motor India Private Limited has announced its sales figures for the month of October 2021. This South Korean carmaker has managed to register domestic sales of 37,021 units. Hyundai India is also the largest exporter in the market since its inception and the company’s export volumes for last month stands at 6,535 units. The carmaker has managed to achieve a cumulative sales of 43,556 units in the month of October 2021. 

Sharing more insights about the sales figures, Hyundai India has recorded a 34.6 per cent decline in domestic sales from 56,605 units in October 2020 to 37,021 units in October 2021. The exports volumes have dropped by 46.6 per cent in the same period from 12,230 units to 6,535 units. In a nutshell, the company’s cumulative sales have declined by 36.7 per cent from 68,835 units in October 2020 to 43,556 units in October 2021.

The low sales of the company can be mostly attributed to the ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage. According to the company, the global acute semiconductor supply constraint continues to be a challenge resulting in lower production across the industry. Hyundai India currently has 12 models in its Indian portfolio, ranging from the entry-level Santro to the flagship Tucson SUV. The company also sells the Hyundai Kona electric car in the Indian market. 

In other news, Hyundai recently launched the new i20 N Line and the Alcazar three-row SUV in India. The Hyundai i20 N Line is a more sporty version of the i20 that gets a host of cosmetic and mechanical tweaks. It is currently priced between Rs 9.84 lakh – Rs 11.90 lakh. The new Hyundai Alcazar is a three-row version of the Creta that is available as a six/seven-seater SUV and it is currently priced between Rs 16.30 lakh – Rs 20.14 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi.   

