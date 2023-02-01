Hyundai Motor India installs DC ultra-fast charging stations at key highways

Hyundai Motor India, announced the installation of its ultra-high speed public EV charging network across key highways and cities in India.

The ultra-high speed EV charging stations will be open to all passenger EV owners and the first 2 ultra-fast public EV charging stations are open from February 1 i.e today.

Each fast charging station will comprise one unit of DC 150 kW ultra-fast charger and one unit of DC 60 kW high-speed charger, as part of HMIL’s aim to spearhead the electric vehicle adoption in India and facilitate the charging experience for both intercity and intra-city travel.

Also Read JK Tyre launches 3 new tyres for the off-road segment at Bauma CONEXPO 2023

Jae Wan Ryu, Executive Director – Corporate Planning, Hyundai Motor India said, “We are delighted to take another step in the direction of strengthening the Indian Government’s resolve for Electrification, that will enrich and augment the electric mobility lifestyle for EV adopters.’’

According to Hyundai, all EV customers stand to benefit from a quick charging experience, and the all-electric SUV Hyundai Ioniq 5 can be charged from 10 – 80 percent charge within 21 minutes, at these charging stations.

Hyundai EV owners can access the charging stations on Hyundai’s own charger management system in myHyundai App, for easy finding, pre-booking charging slots, digital payment, remote charging status monitoring, etc.

The company will further expand to install such charging stations across other highways and cities to ensure increased peace of mind for EV customers while driving the electric vehicle adoption in India.