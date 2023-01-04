Hyundai Motor and its JV with Aptiv – Motional highlight safety of Ioniq 5-based robotaxi in latest campaign

Hyundai Motor recently unveiled a new campaign video for the upcoming launch of its all-electric Ioniq 5-based robotaxi in collaboration with Motional, a leading autonomous driving joint venture between Hyundai Motor Group and Aptiv.

Motional has experience in commercial robotaxi operations, having conducted over 100,000 autonomous rides through its public service in Las Vegas.

The campaign video highlights the Level 4 autonomous driving technology and safety features of Ioniq 5 robotaxi, scheduled to be launched in late 2023 in Las Vegas, home of the most influential tech event in the world, CES.

Also Read National Green Hydrogen Mission with an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore gets government nod

In the campaign video the Ioniq 5 robotaxi is seen using its more than 30 advanced sensors and onboard computing system to navigate safely and confidently in an unusual environment populated by oddly-shaped vehicles, such as stretch limousines, billboard trucks, and pedestrians in unusual costumes, acting unpredictably.

Hyundai Motor said, as many visitors rely on taxis and ride-hailing services during their stay, the fully autonomous Ioniq 5 robotaxi will be the perfect way for many of them to get around safely and securely.

Also Read Skoda Auto Volkswagen India breaches 1 lakh sales mark in 2022

Ioniq 5 robotaxi will also be available in Los Angeles, and eventually in other major cities both in the U.S. and globally.

As part of its ongoing training regiment, the robotaxi is already learning how to master the narrow and curvy streets.The Ioniq 5 robotaxi supports sustainable mobility by emitting zero tailpipe emissions, providing an eco-friendly alternative to conventional vehicles.