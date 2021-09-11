Hyundai Mobis launches accessories for i20 N Line

Helping the i20 N Line stand out! Here are all the details.

Mobis India, which manufactures automotive parts, accessories and mobility solutions for Hyundai Motors in India, has showcased a host of accessories for newi20NLine.This comes in the wake of the company’s efforts to raise the bar in accessorising Hyundai cars. Yong Goon Park, managing director, Mobis India-AS Parts Division, said that its accessory package can give the i20 N Line a complete makeover. “The newly introduced accessories in carbon finish provide a distinctive sporty appearance to the car. From the head-lamp, tail-lamp, door-side moulding, bumper corner protector, mudguard, tyre valve cap and more, the designs are all set to be playful and stylish. In addition, there are a host of floor mats to choose from, like standard, designer, dual layer, and 3D boot mats etc, as also convenience-based accessories such as cup-holders, arm-rest cushion, seat-belt cover etc.”

The company has introduced curated accessory packs for the i20 N Line. These are the Flamboyant Package (Rs 13,923) and the Athletic Package (Rs 24,523). “We are constantly focused on adopting the preferences of a new generation of enthusiasts, to match their taste with our range of accessories,” added Park.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.