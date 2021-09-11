Hyundai Mobis launches accessories for i20 N Line

Helping the i20 N Line stand out! Here are all the details.

By:September 11, 2021 8:53 AM

 

Mobis India, which manufactures automotive parts, accessories and mobility solutions for Hyundai Motors in India, has showcased a host of accessories for newi20NLine.This comes in the wake of the company’s efforts to raise the bar in accessorising Hyundai cars. Yong Goon Park, managing director, Mobis India-AS Parts Division, said that its accessory package can give the i20 N Line a complete makeover. “The newly introduced accessories in carbon finish provide a distinctive sporty appearance to the car. From the head-lamp, tail-lamp, door-side moulding, bumper corner protector, mudguard, tyre valve cap and more, the designs are all set to be playful and stylish. In addition, there are a host of floor mats to choose from, like standard, designer, dual layer, and 3D boot mats etc, as also convenience-based accessories such as cup-holders, arm-rest cushion, seat-belt cover etc.”

The company has introduced curated accessory packs for the i20 N Line. These are the Flamboyant Package (Rs 13,923) and the Athletic Package (Rs 24,523). “We are constantly focused on adopting the preferences of a new generation of enthusiasts, to match their taste with our range of accessories,” added Park.

