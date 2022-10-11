Hyundai launches world’s first hotel powered by an electric car

If you are planning a holiday with a difference, Hyundai migh just have an interesting solution for you. The world’s first car-powered hotel, Hotel Hyundai can offer, what can be termed as an off-grid experience using power supplied by electric vehicles, in this case the Ioniq 5 and its Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology. It is now open for bookings, offering guests a rather unique experience of 2022.

The new concept was launched by the car brand, alongside broadcaster and critic Grace Dent, after research commissioned by Hyundai, of 2,000 holidaymakers in UK found over half (55 percent) of the people believe that the cost-of-living crisis has made them rethink their future holiday plans. Nearly half (44 percent) would like to go on more staycations in 2023 compared to 2022.

Furthermore, nearly a third (31 percent) said staycations are better for shorter breaks away, with three in 10 (30 percent) enjoying all the UK countryside has to offer.

Situated in Essex, just an hour from central London, guests can indulge in a local menu using sustainable ingredients sourced within Essex, as well as enjoying immersive elements that make the concept truly memorable.

Centred around a luxury cabin, the hotel comprises of a-

The guest suite: A high-end luxury cabin by Colemans Farm that offers everything guests can expect from a luxury boutique hotel.



Bar & restaurant: The menu and mixology have been curated by Grace Dent and the indoor-outdoor dining and cooking over fire, the bar and restaurant area will have an Ioniq 5 coffee lounge, with expertly prepared espresso powered by the car.



Cinema: Guests can also enjoy a film from a car-powered projector and speakers, with a V2L powered popcorn machine for the true cinema experience.



Speaking about the experience, Grace DentCurator of Hotel Hyundai said, “I hope this three-week pop-up hotel is just the start for this concept of a car plugging in and powering a luxury experience like this. I’m predicting that guests will be hoping that his amazing hotel and the full experience it offers might be here again in 2023.

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK added that, “The whole experience demonstrates the practicality of this pioneering technology, and we hope the concept inspires more people to go off grid.”

The Ioniq 5 is able to power the hotel and its experiences using its V2L feature that supplies AC power (230V/50Hz) up to a maximum of 3.6kW (or 15 Amps) power consumption. An adapter from the car provides a socket into which standard domestic appliances can be plugged into.

Hotel Hyundai is open for 14 nights from October 19 to November 5. To be in with a chance to win a stay you can visit:www.kiphideaways.com/hideaways/hotel-hyundai.