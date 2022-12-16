Hyundai-Kia’s creative talent platform ZERO1NE to showcase innovative startups at CES 2023

Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation are gearing up to present ZERO1NE, a creative talent platform which fosters an ecosystem for creators and startups, and provides a ground of active participation for Hyundai Motor Group at CES 2023.



At CES 2023, ZER01NE will showcase Hyundai Motor Group’s strategy of engaging with and promoting global next-generation startups. It will also present ZER01NE Ventures, a corporate venture function under ZER01NE, comprising the ZER01NE Accelerator for startup acceleration and the ZER01NE Company Builder for in-house ventures, a statement from the company said.

The ZER01NE Accelerator program is an open innovation platform designed to facilitate collaboration between startups and Hyundai Motor Group’s affiliates on various projects. A total of 10 programs have been hosted since 2018, with more than 140 startups participating.

The ZER01NE Company Builder internal startup program helps in establishing a startup ecosystem for the realisation of products and services based on the employees’ creative ideas, meanwhile providing opportunities for commercialisation of employee ideas and the exploration and promotion of promising new businesses and services. The ZER01NE Company Builder has fostered 76 in-house startups to date, of which 25 have succeeded in achieving spin-off status.

The company said that the visitors to the ZER01NE Pavilion will have the opportunity to engage with the startups and explore the technology they are developing. These include a wide-angle view multiple camera system and an edge computing-based autonomous driving data processing platform.