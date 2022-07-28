Hyundai, Kia to develop mobility solutions to explore the surface of the moon

Hyundai Motor Company and Kia recently signed joint research agreements with six Korean research institutes and formed a consultative body to develop mobility solutions to explore the surface of the moon. Both these South Korean siblings will work together to develop Lunar Surface Exploration Mobility. The announcement follows Korea’s successful launch of a domestically produced rocket in June.

Commenting on the development, Yong Wha Kim, Executive Vice President, and Head of R&D Planning & Coordination Center of Hyundai Motor and Kia said, “We have taken the first step towards transforming our vision for robotics and the concept of Metamobility into reality.”

He further added, “We will expand the scope of human movement experience beyond traditional means of transport and beyond the bounds of Earth to further contribute to the progress of humankind and help create a better future.”

With the collaboration expected to start as early as August, the consultative body will define the concept of lunar exploration mobility and major core technologies while developing and reviewing specific strategies and implementation measures to operate on the moon. Hyundai Motor and Kia will support the consultative body with their smart mobility technologies.

Under the multilateral research agreement, the participants from the private and government sectors will integrate their knowledge and capabilities to significantly advance their existing technologies and engineer new solutions for moon exploration mobility.

Also Read: Top 10 Upcoming Cars in August: Maruti Alto, Hyundai Tucson, Toyota Hyryder & more

Hyundai and Kia have formed an internal consultative body with key personnel for the development and operation of lunar surface mobility. Resources will be brought to bear from Hyundai and Kia’s Robotics Lab in charge of robot development. Hyundai and Kia will also collaborate on software and hardware design and interpretation, space environment response technology, and special equipment for conducting lunar exploration missions.