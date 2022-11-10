Hyundai introduces BEV platform E-GMP, confirms Ioniq 5 SUV to be based on it

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) has introduced its dedicated BEV Platform E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) for India. Hyundai IONIQ 5 SUV will be the company’s first model to be introduced on the E-GMP Platform.



The E-GMP platform comprises vehicle chassis that includes – battery, motor and power electric system. The battery system features an advanced battery pack offering high range, while the bi-directional charging plug allows the high-voltage battery to power various electronic appliances.

Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said, “Our Electric Mobility campaign in India began in 2019 with the launch of India’s first electric SUV – Hyundai KONA Electric. As we continue to challenge possibilities and dynamics of mobility, our pursuit of innovation is perfectly reflected in the Electric Global Modular Platform – E-GMP,”



“With the introduction of E-GMP to India, we will be able to provide customers with advanced battery electric vehicles, derived from a platform that is modular, scalable and versatile.”, he added.

The platform also features an integrated charging control unit (ICCU) that charges both the high-voltage battery as well as auxiliary battery.

E-GMP has been designed to deliver enhanced driving dynamics with improved cornering performance and driving stability at high speeds that is achieved through optimal weight distribution between front and rear.

Further, with E-GMP customers can enjoy the benefits of Ultrafast Charging that can charge up to 80 % in 18 Minutes (with a 350 kW DC charger).

With E-GMP, Hyundai IONIQ 5 will offer flexible usage of space through various seating positions such as relaxation seats with leg support; and moving console for enhanced versatility, a statement from the company said.