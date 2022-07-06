Hyundai India’s Ganesh Mani Resigns

India’s second-largest carmaker, Hyundai Motor India’s director of production Ganesh Mani S resigned from his position on July 5th, 2022 to explore new opportunities.

Maini has worked for over seven years with Hyundai Motor India.

In a statement, Hyundai Motor India said that he has been an excellent asset to the company and has added value to the operational efficiency during his service. He has been a part of the operations at the plant in Sriperumbudur near Chennai.

Mani was appointed as the Vice President of Hyundai, back in December 2015 and since then has been actively contributing to the manufacturing activities.

He gradually, leveling up his growth rose to become a member of the OEM’s Board of Directors in July 2020.

Prior to this, Mani served in Maruti Suzuki India for 28 years. Starting with senior executive level responsibilities in manufacturing, strategy, operations, and vector alignment among others, he marked his journey by becoming the VP of Operations Control. He also worked with vendor development and human resources.

Mani kickstarted his journey in 1986 as a trainee in BHEL.

He holds an MBA from Management Development Institute and a fellowship holder from International Management Institute along with a degree in Global Executive Programme from the Indian School of Business.